BOX Token Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.87 million and $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.92 or 0.00479919 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.