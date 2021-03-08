QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

TSN opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

