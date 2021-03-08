QS Investors LLC Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $327.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.03. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.