QS Investors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $263.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.60 and its 200 day moving average is $280.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.