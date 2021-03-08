Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Welltower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $70.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

