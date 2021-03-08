BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $702.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $718.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.