QS Investors LLC Acquires 277 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $486.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.30 and its 200-day moving average is $516.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

