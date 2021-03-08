Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $152.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

