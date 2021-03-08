Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 211 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in The Progressive by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,681,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in The Progressive by 1,116.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 349,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1,102.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 84,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 77,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $89.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

