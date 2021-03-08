Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xerox were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Xerox by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $31.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Xerox Company Profile

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.