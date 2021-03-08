Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period.

FDRR opened at $39.07 on Monday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.