Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CCIV traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 423,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,023,527. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth $1,956,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter worth about $2,445,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.