BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 857,500 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPT stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,360. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

