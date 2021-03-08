Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 548.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,852 shares of company stock worth $36,576. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $20.98.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

