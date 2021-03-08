Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $211,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. CMC Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $129.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average is $127.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

