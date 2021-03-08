Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $49.76 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

