Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

ET opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.