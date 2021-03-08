People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $74.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.