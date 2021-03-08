Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR opened at $32.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

