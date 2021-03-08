Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

Shares of CE opened at $147.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average is $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

