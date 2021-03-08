Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $247,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 25.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $54.57.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.