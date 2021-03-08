Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACB. MKM Partners downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

