PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Hits $0.28

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $29.56 million and approximately $259,753.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.77 or 0.00813232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041185 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 496,779,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,446,108 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

