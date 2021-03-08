Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $140.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $142.57.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

