Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $5,537,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY opened at $88.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

