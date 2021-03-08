Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $264.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $295.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

