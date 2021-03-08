Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $254.00

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $254.00 and last traded at $251.04, with a volume of 239951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.90.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.30.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

