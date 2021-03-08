NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.60

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 874588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NOW by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NOW by 31.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

