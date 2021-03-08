Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753. Thales has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

