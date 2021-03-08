Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Given New GBX 1,070 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 807.14 ($10.55).

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 894 ($11.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 823.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 733.63. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 997 ($13.03).

In other news, insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56). Also, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81), for a total transaction of £4,506,000 ($5,887,117.85).

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

