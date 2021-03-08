Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.28. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

