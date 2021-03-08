Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ ATHX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 109,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,832. The company has a market capitalization of $356.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 533,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Athersys by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Athersys by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Athersys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Athersys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

