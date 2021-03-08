Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in NRG Energy by 40.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

