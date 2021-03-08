Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $399.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

