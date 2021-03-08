Assetmark Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $273.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.77 and its 200 day moving average is $245.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

