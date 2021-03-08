Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 464.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 386,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,097,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $185.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.