National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5,917.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $12,426,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

