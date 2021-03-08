Chainlink (LINK) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and $2.13 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $30.91 or 0.00059870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.93 or 0.00817222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00061029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041360 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

