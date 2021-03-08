Assetmark Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.30. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.