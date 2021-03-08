Assetmark Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,556,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

