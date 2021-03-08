Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $233.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $632.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

