Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.25

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$83.25 and last traded at C$83.05, with a volume of 415239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.06.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93. The company has a market cap of C$25.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.16%.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.