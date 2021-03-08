Truist Increases First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $47.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.