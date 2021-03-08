Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,132 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 852.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 357,888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 469,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,648,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

