Scry.info (DDD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $24,009.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.00798367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00030798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars.

