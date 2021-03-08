Truist Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $43.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.47% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

NYSE OVV traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $26.63. 252,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,558. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

