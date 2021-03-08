Aviva PLC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,473 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,688,000 after purchasing an additional 861,483 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

