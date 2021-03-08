Assetmark Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,734,000 after purchasing an additional 141,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BHP Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 274,734 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BHP Group by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 352,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,419,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

BHP opened at $76.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

