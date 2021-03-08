Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.81

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 3056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $9,915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $32,148,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $6,506,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

