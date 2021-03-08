Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $74.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

